Statement of President of Kazakhstan on outcomes of Paris Climate Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akorda press service has disseminated a statement of the President of Kazakhstan on the outcomes of the COP21: UN Climate Change Conference held in Paris.

“Kazakhstan welcomes the adoption of the final document of the COP21: UN Climate Change Conference on December 12, 2015 in Paris. The delegates of 196 UN member countries have done huge work and once again demonstrated their unity in face of modern threats and challenges. We also highly evaluate the efforts and contribution of the UN to this complicated years-long negotiation process.

The resolution of the global climate change problem is one of key conditions of ensuring sustainable development, overcoming poverty and achievement of socio-economic welfare for all countries of the world.

The adoption of the new comprehensive climate agreement proves commitment of the member states to prevention of degradation of the environment through the attempt to limit global temperature rise by 2 ° C compared to pre-industrial period.

Being a country combating ecological problems both at the national and regional levels, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to this historical event.

We are firmly adhered to boosting close interaction will all the members of the global community in this sphere and achievement of the goals and objectives approved at the Paris Climate Summit.

In turn, Kazakhstan is ready to fulfill its obligations and make a contribution to the implementation of the new Agreement on curbing greenhouse emissions. Our big contribution will be the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition to be hosted in Astana, whose theme “The Energy of Future” correlates with the goals of the Climate Conference.

I express my gratitude to the Government of the French Republic for its contribution to preparation and successful holding of one of the largest summits in the destiny of humankind in the new millennium,” the statement reads.