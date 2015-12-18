EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:23, 18 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Statement on fighting terrorism expected to adopted at CSTO Summit in Moscow

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to adopt the statement on fighting terrorism at the scheduled to be held on Monday CSTO Summit in Moscow, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov informed.

    "It is planned to adopt the statement on fighting terrorism. The document will reflect common approaches of the member states to addressing this issue," he said at a briefing in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

    Tags:
    CSTO Foreign policy Security News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!