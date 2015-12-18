19:23, 18 December 2015 | GMT +6
Statement on fighting terrorism expected to adopted at CSTO Summit in Moscow
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is planned to adopt the statement on fighting terrorism at the scheduled to be held on Monday CSTO Summit in Moscow, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov informed.
"It is planned to adopt the statement on fighting terrorism. The document will reflect common approaches of the member states to addressing this issue," he said at a briefing in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.