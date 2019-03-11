Statistical bodies of Kazakhstan, Mongolia to cooperate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Statistics Office of Mongolia established a Memorandum of Understanding with the Statistical Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Montsame reports.

A.Ariunzaya, Chairperson of the National Statistics Office of Mongolia, signed the MoU during her participation in the 50th Session of the United Nations Statistical Commission, took place in New York on March 5-8. Under the memorandum, the two statistical bodies will work together in strengthening human resource capacity and sharing experience and knowledge.