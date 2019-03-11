EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:48, 11 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Statistical bodies of Kazakhstan, Mongolia to cooperate

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Statistics Office of Mongolia established a Memorandum of Understanding with the Statistical Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Montsame reports.

    A.Ariunzaya, Chairperson of the National Statistics Office of Mongolia, signed the MoU during her participation in the 50th Session of the United Nations Statistical Commission, took place in New York on March 5-8. Under the memorandum, the two statistical bodies will work together in strengthening human resource capacity and sharing experience and knowledge.

    Tags:
    Statistics Foreign policy Ministry of National Economy Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!