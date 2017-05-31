StatNano: Kazakhstan ranks 66th in nanotechnologies publications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is 66th in the StatNano's Ranking of Countries in Nanotechnologies Publications in 2017, Kazinform reports.

China and the United States dominate the ranking with 16,800 and 6,930 publications respectively.



India with 3,644 publications and South Korea with 2,559 publications possess the third to fourth ranks. Iran that has published 2,529 nanotechnology articles rounds out the top 5.



Germany, Japan, France, the UK and Spain are featured into the top 10 of the ranking. Russia is 12th.



Kazakhstan surpassed the majority of former Soviet countries Azerbaijan (67th), Uzbekistan (86th), Georgia (89th), Tajikistan (93rd), Kyrgyzstan (98th) and Turkmenistan (101st) as well as some EU states, including Latvia (70th), Luxembourg (73rd) and Iceland (88th).