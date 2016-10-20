Status of EXPO facilities defined as ‘vulnerable'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As officially requested by Kazinform, the press service of Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs told about the measures undertaken for protection from potential terror acts and organization of EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"To prevent potential threats of terrorism and extremism, the status of the EXPO facilities has been defined as "vulnerable". We have ensured control of the religious environment and weekly examination of all the facilities for any explosive, radioactive, chemical and other harmful elements", says the press service.



Taking into account the results of the inspection activities the access control at the exhibition area was made more rigid. The Kazakh MIA explained that during EXPO there will be used quite a wide range of screening equipment, such as walk-through and hand-held metal detectors, X-ray and television units, thermal imagers. To prevent penetration of any forbidden objects to the expo area there will be used mobile screening equipment.



Starting from October 2016 a logistics center will be put into service in order to control the goods and all material and technical valuables imported for the expo. Other than that police dogs will be an additional security measure during the EXPO events.



The MIA also says that during the training period the security forces studied the positive experience of a number of the largest events in foreign countries, such as world EXPOs in Italy, China, Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, World Botanic EXPO 2016 in Turkey and Universiade in Kazan.