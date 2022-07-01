EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 01 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Stealth Omicron makes most COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, Health Ministry

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stealth Omicron accounts for 80% of all coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

    «The country reports a surge in Omicron cases which is widespread globally since the late 2021. Genetic sequencing is conducted monthly. The results of the latest research show that Stealth Omicron makes up to 80% of all registered COVID-19 cases,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told on the sidelines of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons in Nur-Sultan.

    Earlier the Minister stressed there is no need to impose mask mandate despite a hike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the low COVID-19 risk area.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan COVID-19 Events Nur-Sultan Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Omicron Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!