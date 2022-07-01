Stealth Omicron makes most COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stealth Omicron accounts for 80% of all coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

«The country reports a surge in Omicron cases which is widespread globally since the late 2021. Genetic sequencing is conducted monthly. The results of the latest research show that Stealth Omicron makes up to 80% of all registered COVID-19 cases,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told on the sidelines of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons in Nur-Sultan.

Earlier the Minister stressed there is no need to impose mask mandate despite a hike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the low COVID-19 risk area.