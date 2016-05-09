Steppe Eagle builds capacity and cooperation (PHOTOS)

ILLISKY TRAINING CENTER, Kazakhstan. KAZINFORM A cool breeze blew across an open field and all was quiet until the sounds of an improvised explosive devise simulator broke the silence, sending soldiers from the Kazakhstani Peacekeeping Battalion right into action, Kazakh embassy in Washington informs citing the U.S. Army.

A team of medics from the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Battalion quickly moved to the simulated casualty, practiced applying a tourniquet, and immediately moved him to the Helicopter Landing Zone to await MEDEVAC aircraft, all while overcoming their heavy personal equipment, the rough terrain and smoke.

The medical evaluation training lane, while realistic and challenging, also featured instructors and soldiers from the Kazakhstan Peacekeeping Operations Training Center, U.K. soldiers from the 1st Rifles Battalion, 160th Brigade, and Soldiers from the Arizona National Guard observing the training and discussing each nation's techniques for these types of scenarios during phase one of Steppe Eagle 16, April 11-22.

Steppe Eagle is a two phased, multinational training exercise that enhances partnership and interoperability between nations. This year, phase one was held at the Illisky Training Center in Kazakhstan with the second phase taking place in the U.K. in July.

