Stevan Jovetic: Man City forward joins Inter Milan

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic has joined Serie A side Inter Milan, however both clubs have reported the terms of the deal differently.

City claim the 25-year-old has moved on a one-and-a-half year loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer. But the Italian side said on their website that the Montenegrin had signed a contract until 30 June 2019. "Jovetic is a dynamic forward that will add value to our attack," said Inter chairman Erick Thohir. He joined City from Fiorentina in 2013 for £22m but has been plagued by injury and managed just 11 goals in 44 games. Inter are managed by former City boss Roberto Mancini, however he was sacked two months before Jovetic's signing. Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page. Source: BBC