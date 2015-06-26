Steven Seagal plans to open dojo schools in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Steven Seagal announced his plans to open a network of dojo schools in Kazakhstan.

The American actor, film producer and director became a special guest of the 1st International Martial Arts Festival in Astana on Friday, June 26. The avid supporter of martial arts gave a press conference in the Kazakh capital where he talked about the qualities of the true martial arts masters, Kazaksha kures and his future plans. Asked if he is familiar with such ancient Kazakh sports as Kazaksha kures, Steven Seagal said that he had learnt about it during his last visit to Moscow. The Hollywood actor also revealed his plans to open not one, but several dojo schools across Kazakhstan.