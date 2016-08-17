EN
    17:47, 17 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Steven Seagal to travel to Kyrgyzstan to opening of the Second World Nomad Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American actor, film producer, screenwriter, film director, musician and martial artist Steven Seagal will arrive in Kyrgyzstan to the opening of the Second World Nomad Games, the Secretariat of the World Nomad Games reports.

    Steven Seagal will come to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Almazbek Atambayev. The day before he confirmed his participation in the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in his letter thanking the Kyrgyz leader.

    The American actor, except participation in the opening of the Nomad Games, during his stay in Kyrgyzstan plans to meet with representatives of the Federation of Aikido, to take part in a charity dinner in honor of the World Festival of Asian Cinema (AWFF).

    The Second World Nomad Games will be held in Issyk-Kul, from 3 to 8 September 2016.

    Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg 

