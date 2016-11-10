Stiff wind and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is forecast across Kazakhstan Nov 10. Snowfall and snow drift will hit some areas. Black ice and fog are expected too. Sunny weather will dominate in south-western and south-eastern parts of the country.

Foggy and windy weather as well as black ice and snow drift are predicted for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind in Akmola region will increase to 15-20 m per s in the morning and at night. Fog, ice slick and snow drift are predicted here too.

Fog will descend in Karaganda region. Black ice and nighttime wind are forecast there too.

Fog is expected in Mangistau region. Wind speed in the daytime will reach 15-20 m per s.

Foggy weather will prevail in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in Pavlodar region will rise to 15-20 m per s with snow drift to hit some areas.