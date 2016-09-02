Stiff wind and freeze forecast for Kazakhstan Sep 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are predicted for western, north-western and south-eastern parts of Kazakhstan, while other regions will enjoy sunny weather today, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Freeze and fog are expected in eastern and central regions at night and in the morning with stiff wind to hit some areas.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions at night and in the morning. Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region in the daytime will rise to 15-20 m per s.



Gusts of wind in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions, in the morning and in the daytime in Akmola, South Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.



Extremely high fire risk remains in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in major part of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and in some areas of Akmola and Kostanay regions.