    07:20, 18 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Stiff wind and ice-slick forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow showers, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and bleak wind will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, November 18.

    According to Kazhydromet, it will be slippery in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda and Mangystau regions. Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will be steeped in fog. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanay regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps. Blizzard is expected in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

