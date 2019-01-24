EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:14, 24 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Stiff wind forecast to hit Kazakhstan in Thursday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with snowfalls and fog is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 24. Ice slick, blizzard, and stiff wind will persist countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Blizzard is forecast to pound West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

    Slippery conditions will be observed on roads in Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions World News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!