TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:22, 21 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today. Heavy snowfall, drifting snow, fog, black ice and bleak wind are forecast for all regions of the country, except its southeastern part.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25 mps in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Blizzard will hit West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl region.

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
