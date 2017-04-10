EN
    08:58, 10 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Stockholm attacker was ‘ordered deported’, 2nd man arrested

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM According to Swedish police, the recent attack suspect was a rejected Uzbek asylum seeker, Rakhmat Akilov who eluded deportation by giving police a wrong address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We know he has been sympathetic to extremist organizations," said Jonas Hysing of Sweden's national police.

    Police have also arrested another person in connection with the Friday truck attack. Authorities did not provide further details about the new suspect. Four others were being held by police.

     

