Stockholm hosted first political consultations between Kazakh, Swedish foreign offices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday, the capital of Sweden - Stockholm - hosted the first political consultations between the Kazakh and Swedish foreign affairs ministries, the press service of the MFA informed on its website.

A delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Director of the Europe Department of the Kazakh MFA Aigul Kuspan and the Swedish side was headed by Deputy Director General, Chief of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Department Stefan Gullgren.





The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Swedish relations in political, trade-economic and investment spheres. The meeting discussed the issues of expansion of the bilateral regulatory-legal framework, visa regime simplification and some aspects of legal collaboration.

The parties exchanged views on regional and global security in the context of the two countries' interaction in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.





The parties agreed to hold the next consultations in Astana in 2017.