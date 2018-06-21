Stockholm hosts reception on the occasion of Astana's 20th Anniversary

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - On 19 June in Stockholm the reception on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of Astana was hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy.

Officials of the Swedish government, parliament and the Stockholm City Council, representatives of the business and expert community, Kazakh diaspora and the diplomatic corps participated in the celebration.



Ambassador Dastan Yeleukenov highlighted the significant contribution of Astana to the strengthening of international peace and security. A documentary film "Astana: The City of Peace" was shown during the event. It was well received by the audience.



In the solemn ceremony of the reception Dr. Hans Blix, former Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Distinguished Associate Fellow of the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) received the medal "25 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" which was awarded in accordance with the President Nursultan Nazarbayev's Decree.