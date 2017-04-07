Stockholm incident: Lorry rams people

LONDON. KAZINFORM A lorry has driven into a store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people, Swedish media say, BBC reported.

Shots have also reportedly been fired.



Swedish police said a number of people were injured, and they are treating it as terrorism.



The incident occurred on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's major pedestrian streets, just before 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT).



Witnesses told local media they saw a truck driving into a department store window, and they have seen people on the ground.



"There is total confusion, I do not know how many are injured, many people are totally shocked," one witness, Leif Arnmar, who was working in the department store, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.