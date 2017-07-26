Stoilov on FC Astana vs Legia Warsaw: I believe in fans' support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The match of the Champions League 3rd qualifying round between the Kazakh football club Astana and the Polish Legia Warsaw will take place in Astana Arena stadium on July 26, the capital administration press service reports. The head coach of the Kazakh team, Stanimir Stoilov, answered the journalists' questions.

- Stanimir, first of all, what do you think of the upcoming match and the rival?

- The first and most important thing is that today we will have a serious and responsible match. The match is going to be hard and complicated. We will have to seriously improve our level, we should be much better. The third round of the Champions League is a high level, higher than the Kazakhstan championships. "Legia" is a good team that plays good football. This is, certainly, the favorite of tomorrow's match. However, I think if my players submit to the organizational and tactical discipline, we will have a chance.

- Earlier, you said FC Astana does not have so many chances. Has something changed now?

- As I said, we need to improve to the maximum. If we do this and be up to the challenge as we have always done in Europe, the chances will be even. And do not forget that we have two matches ahead.

- What is the most important in football? Not to let in a goal?

- Of course, it is a double price when you score and do not surrender. But, I also believe in support from our fans. Together, we have achieved a good result. There are victories and losses, but we will fight up to the last ditch. Up to the last minute.

- What has Legia got that we have not got?

- European teams always leave us behind in terms of organization and discipline.

- Will tomorrow football be tough?

- I always say I want aggressive and clear football, but without anything personal. My players do not play rough, this is not part of my plans and demand. I think tomorrow both teams will take pains. Our players play clearly and correctly. But, if necessary we will play tough.

Recall, FC Astana and the Latvian Spartak Jūrmala played a draw in the return leg of the second qualifying match of the Champions League. The Kazakh capital's club entered the third qualifying round of the European League with a total score of 2: 1.

The Astana vs. Legia Warsaw match will be held at Astana Arena stadium on July 26 at 8:00pm. The return match will be in Warsaw on August 2. The winner of the football battle will be get into the Champions League playoffs.