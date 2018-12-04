Stone sculpture of warrior found in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The ancient sculpture of a soldier that was found in Denisov district of Kostanay region this summer is now exhibited in the local museum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Local History Museum of Denisov district, the unusual sculpture was found in Pokrov rural county by farmer Sergey Styazhkin.

After the staff of the Denisov Local History Museum came to the site, it became clear that the stone object is of great historical and cultural importance and scientific interest.



"The discovery is a stone sculpture of a broad-shouldered person with a bowl in the right hand and with a bladed weapon he holds at the beltline level in the left hand," a representative of the local history museum said. "Besides, one can see clothes: a collar and a wide belt".

The experts consider that initially, the sculpture contained also the image of the face but now that part of the sculpture disappeared. "The sculpture was made of a brown-color stone by cutting lines to add volume to the parts of the figure. On the back side of the sculpture, there are hyphens similar to runes. The stone sculpture presumably emerged more than 1,000 years ago," explained the museum expert.