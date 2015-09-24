Storage facilities caught fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Storage facilities in Almaty's Zhetysu district caught fire today, official spokesperson of the municipal emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform today.

According to her, heavy smoke veiled Zhetysu district of the city early morning. At 05:55 a.m. the firefighting service of Almaty got a message about the fire in storage facilities of the district, Baimukhambetova said. "5 units of vehicles and 25 firefighters were involved in liquidation of the fire. The fire was extinguished at 06:37 a.m. No victims were reported. Investigation has been launched," she added.