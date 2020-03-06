Storm alert announced for Zhambyl and Kostanay regions

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet announces weather deterioration alert for Zhambyl and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

A 15-20mps northeastern wind will hit Zhambyl region on March 7-8. Gusts of wind on March 8 will increase sometimes to 23-28mps. Fog will blanket some areas.

A 15-20mps northeastern wind is expected in Taraz on March 7 in the daytime and at night on March 8. Fog is forecast in some areas.

Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Fog will descend in Kostanay region. A 15-20mps southwestern wind will strike the region at night and in the daytime. In some areas wind speed will rise to 23-28mps.

The city of Kostanay will see a 15-20mps southwestern wind.

Storm possibility is 90-95%.



