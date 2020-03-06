EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 06 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm alert announced for Zhambyl and Kostanay regions

    None
    None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet announces weather deterioration alert for Zhambyl and Kostanay regions, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    A 15-20mps northeastern wind will hit Zhambyl region on March 7-8. Gusts of wind on March 8 will increase sometimes to 23-28mps. Fog will blanket some areas.

    A 15-20mps northeastern wind is expected in Taraz on March 7 in the daytime and at night on March 8. Fog is forecast in some areas.

    Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Fog will descend in Kostanay region. A 15-20mps southwestern wind will strike the region at night and in the daytime. In some areas wind speed will rise to 23-28mps.

    The city of Kostanay will see a 15-20mps southwestern wind.

    Storm possibility is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!