16:26, 04 July 2019 | GMT +6
Storm alert in effect across 4 regions of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Weather Service has issued weather warnings for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.
On July 5-6 North Kazakhstan will face thunderstorms, fog and hail with high wind and heavy downpours predicted locally.
Thunderstorms, strong will hit tomorrow Kostanay region.
Mercury is forecast reach +40 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda on July 5.
Thunderstorms and hail will batter East Kazakhstan on Friday.