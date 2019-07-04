Storm alert in effect across 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Weather Service has issued weather warnings for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

On July 5-6 North Kazakhstan will face thunderstorms, fog and hail with high wind and heavy downpours predicted locally.

Thunderstorms, strong will hit tomorrow Kostanay region.



Mercury is forecast reach +40 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda on July 5.



Thunderstorms and hail will batter East Kazakhstan on Friday.