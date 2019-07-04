EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:26, 04 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect across 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Weather Service has issued weather warnings for North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    On July 5-6 North Kazakhstan will face thunderstorms, fog and hail with high wind and heavy downpours predicted locally.

    Thunderstorms, strong will hit tomorrow Kostanay region.

    Mercury is forecast reach +40 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda on July 5.

    Thunderstorms and hail will batter East Kazakhstan on Friday.

    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!