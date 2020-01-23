Storm alert in effect across 4 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for four regions of Kazakhstan for January 23.

Fog, high southwest wind are to batter today Turkestan region. Chances of storm are high.

Snowstorms and black ice are forecast to grip East Kazakhstan locally. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s is expected to batter East Kazakhstan.

Heavy snowfalls are expected to blanket Aktobe regions with ground blizzard high wind predicted locally.

Kostanay region is also set to brace for snowstorms, fog and black ice. Strong wind is to sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20m/s, 23-28m/s, sometimes up to 30 m/s.