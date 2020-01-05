Storm alert in effect across three regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued form three regions of Kazakhstan for Sunday, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog, black ice, ground blizzard are expected to hit today Kostanay region. The wind is to roll at a speed of 15-20 m/s. chances of storm are high.

Fog and black ice are to linger for another day in Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.

Turkestan region is set to face fog and black ice locally. Chances of storm are also high.