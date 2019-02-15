Storm alert in effect across three rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for February 16 across three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground blizzard and fog are expected to hit Kostanay region tomorrow. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is set to sweep across the region. Chances of storm are high.



East Kazakhstan is to face on Saturday fog, snowstorm, ice slick and wind gusting 15-20 m/s.



Snowstorm is forecast to hit North Kazakhstan with southwest wind predicted to roll through the region.