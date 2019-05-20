Storm alert in effect as cold spell to hit capital of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for Nur-Sultan and Akmola region, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain and snow, air frost are forecast to fall across Akmola region in the night on May 21-22. Patches of fog are to coat the region locally in the night. Thunderstorms, hail accompanied by strong wind are to roll across the region during the day on May 21.



Air temperature is expected to fall to 3 degrees Celsius in the night on May 21-22. Fog is predicted to blanket the capital of Kazakhstan on May 22.