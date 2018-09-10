EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 10 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storms alters for today for three regions of Kazakhstan.

    Kostanay region is set to face today thunderstorms accompanied by north-east wind gusting 18 m/s. Chances of storm are high up to 90-95%.

    Dust storm is to hit locally Kyzylorda region. North-east, east wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep through the region on September 11-12. Chances of storm are 95-100%.

    North-west wind up to 15-20 m/s, and thunderstorm are forecast to strike today Akmola region.

    Thunderstorm, south-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s are predicted to hit Kokshetau on Monday.

    Rain and snow, frosts with air temperature going down to minus 1-3 degrees Celsius are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in Akmola region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!