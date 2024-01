ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorm, wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, patches of fog are predicted to hit Atyrau region tomorrow. Chances of storm are 80-85%.

Dust storm, east wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m/s are expected to sweep across Kyzylorda region on Wednesday. Chances of storm are high up to 95-100%.