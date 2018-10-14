EN
    17:19, 14 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect for four rgns of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for Zhambyl, Akmola, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    Zhambyl region will face on October 15-16 south-western, western wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28m/s, 30 m/s and more in the southwest, the release reads. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog, ice-slick, northeastern wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola region in two days to come. Fog and ice-slick are also forecast for Astana city. Chances of storm are high.

    North-western wind is to hit Kyzylorda region with fog and ice-slick predicted on Monday and Tuesday.

    Kostanay region will observe wind gusting 15-20 m/s, fog and icy spots in three days ahead.

