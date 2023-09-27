EN
    07:15, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    Weather forecast
    Photo: Kazinform News Agency

    Storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan for thunderstorms, fog, and high fire threat, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Fog is expected to blanket Abai region.

    East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl regions are also forecast to wake up to foggy streets. High wind is expected to sweep through the region.

    Thunderstorms are predicted to strike North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions. Fog is expected locally in the morning and at night.

    The high fire threat remains in Ulytau, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions as well as Shymkent city. The fire risk remains extreme in Kyzylorda region.

    A dust storm is forecast to roll through Turkistan region.

