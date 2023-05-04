Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan as strong wind, fog and ground frosts are expected tomorrow, May 5, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet.

Dust storms are set to batter Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions.

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms are forecast to strike southwest of Mangistau region. High wind will sweep through West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai, North Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frosts will form in Zhetysu region at night.