Storm alert in effect in 7 areas of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for seven areas of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to batter at times the city of Shymkent on April 4. Easterly wind turning southwestward is predicted to blow 15-20mps.

Warning of adverse weather conditions of level two is issued for Abai region and the city of Semey.

1-6C frosts are to linger in Zhetysu region at night.

The west and south of Karaganda region are to see easterly, northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms and dust tides. 15-20mps easterly wind is to linger in the center of the region.

Turkestan region is to expect heavy rain at times in the mountainous areas. Thunderstorms are to hit the region’s south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. 15-20mps easterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas.

The north, south, and center of Ulytau region are to brace for 15-20mps easterly wind.