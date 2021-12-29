Storm alert in effect in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issues storm alerts for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket tomorrow the north of Aktobe region. High wind will sweep through the region locally.

Ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick will grip Atyrau region.

Fog will also coat Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions. Strong wind will roll through Kyzylorda region.

Shymkent as well as Turkestan region will brace for fog in the morning and evening.