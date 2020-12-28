Storm alert in effect in 8 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for the capital city and seven regions of Kazakhstan for Monday, Kazhydromer reports.

Ground blizzard, high wind are expected to batter today Nur-Sultan. Chances of storm are high.

Snow is to fall in Akmola region with blizzard and fog predicted locally. High wind is to sweep through the region gusting up to 23 m/s.

Ground blizzard and fog are expected today in Aktobe region. Strong wind is to roll through the region. Chances of storm are high.

It is also expected to snow in West Kazakhstan. Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are to grip the region.

Kostanay region is to brace today for snow, fog and blizzard. Wind is forecast to sweep at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Snow is set also to blanket North Kazakhstan. Fog and blizzard are in store. High wind up to 15-20, 23 m/s is expected to batter the region.

Fog is forecast to grip Turkestan region. Chances of storm are high.