22:19, 27 January 2022 | GMT +6
Storm alert in effect in 9 regions of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.
Fog will blanket Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions tomorrow.
High wind will sweep through Karaganda region.
Rain and snow, storms and ice-slick, fog will batter Kyzylorda region locally. Ice-slick will form on the roads in Mangistau region.
Heavy rain and snow, fog, wild wind of 23 m/s are expected in the mountainous areas in Turkestan region.
Shymkent will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.