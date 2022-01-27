EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:19, 27 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect in 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions tomorrow.

    High wind will sweep through Karaganda region.

    Rain and snow, storms and ice-slick, fog will batter Kyzylorda region locally. Ice-slick will form on the roads in Mangistau region.

    Heavy rain and snow, fog, wild wind of 23 m/s are expected in the mountainous areas in Turkestan region.

    Shymkent will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!