Storm alert in effect in Astana and Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert is in effect in the city of Astana as well as in Akmola and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, snow and showers will douse Akmola region on Sunday. Patches of fog, thunderstorm and hail are also forecast for the region. Northern, northeastern wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 and sometimes 23-28 mps will batter the region. Mercury will drop to -3°C at night and 6-11°C in daytime.



Same windy and rainy weather in expected in the Kazakh capital Astana. Mercury will edge downwards to 3-5°C.



Kyzylorda region is likely to see storm today. Wind gusting up to 20-25 mps and sometimes 30 mps will pound the region. It will also observe thunderstorms, dust storms and hail.