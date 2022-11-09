Storm alert in effect in greater part of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice-slick is expected to grip the Kazakh capital, East Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Fog will blanket Shymkent locally on November 10-11.

Abai, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions will also wake up to foggy streets on Thursday.

Akmola region will brace for ground blizzard, fog, ice slick, and high wind.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are forecast for Karaganda, Kostanay regions.

Ground blizzard will sweep through Pavlodar region accompanied by high wind.

It will snow in North Kazakhstan tomorrow. Ground blizzard and ice-slick are predicted locally.