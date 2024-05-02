Storm alert in effect in Kazakh capital and 14 regions

A storm alert was issued for the Kazakh capital and 14 regions, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

High wind is expected to sweep through Ulytau region. The fire threat remains high in the east of the region.

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is set to roll through Karaganda, Akmola region and Astana city. Ground frosts are expected at night in Karaganda region.

Thunderstorms are to strike Mangistau region today accompanied by dust storms. The fire threat remains high.

Wild wind of 15-20, 23 m/s is predicted to hit Pavlodar region.

Kostanay region is also to brace for thunderstorms, fog and high wind on Thursday.

The fire threat remains high in Aktobe region.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Abai regions are expected to face today thunderstorms. The fire threat remains high locally.

High wind is to batter East Kazakhstan today.

Rains are forecast to pound North Kazakhstan at night accompanied by wild wind.

The fire threat remains high in Turkistan region.

Heavy rains and snow are to douse mountainous districts in Almaty region with thunderstorms, hail and squalls predicted in the south, east and mountainous districts of the region.