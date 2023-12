PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan region, Kazhydromet reports.

Snowstorm and black ice will hit North Kazakhstan region on December 13 with fog predicted locally. North wind gusting 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region. Ground blizzard will roll through the city of Petropavlovsk in the nighttime. Chances of storm are 90-95%, it said in a statement.