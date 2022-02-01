EN
    21:49, 01 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect in some regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Akmola region tomorrow. High wind will be gusting 15-20 m/s.

    Atyrau, Zhambyl regions will also brace for fog. Wild wind will sweep through Zhambyl region.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in West Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket the north, southeast of the region.

    Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions will also wake up to foggy streets. Ground blizzard is expected in Kostanay region.


