TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:29, 22 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in effect in two more regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Patches of fog, ice-slick and strong wind are expected in Akmola and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    On October 23 Akmola region will face ice-slick and fog accompanied by wind gusting 15-20 m/s. Ice-slick and fog will also grip Kokshetau in the night, the message reads. Chances of storm are high.

    Kostanay region will also wake up tomorrow to foggy and windy morning. High wind will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.

    Akmola region Kostanay region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
