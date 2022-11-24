EN
    22:01, 24 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place across 14 regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather alert for 14 regions of Kazakhstan for November 25, Kazhydromet reports.

    Snow, ground blizzard, ice slick and high wind gusting 15-20,25 m/s will batter Abai region on Friday.

    Heavy snow and rain, fog and ice slick, strong wind of 15-20, 23 m/s will grip Akmola region.

    Ice slick will form on the roads tomorrow in Aktobe region.

    The Kazakh capital will brace for heavy snow and rain, snow storm, ice slick and fog. High wind will sweep through the region tomorrow.

    It will also snow in East Kazakhstan. Snow storm and strong wind will roll through the region.

    Fog will blanket Zhetysu and West Kazakhstan regions in the morning and night.

    Karaganda region will brace for heavy snowfall accompanied by snow storms and ice slick, high wind.

    Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions will also observe snow, snow storms, fog, ice slick and high wind.

    Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions will wake up to foggy streets.

    Mets warn of slippery surfaces in Ulytau region.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
