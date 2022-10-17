EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:51, 17 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place across 8 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Abai, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions will wake up to foggy streets on October 18.

    Heavy downpours and snow are expected in Zhambyl region on October 18-19. Fog will blanket the mountainous districts on October 18-20. Mercury will read -2 degrees Celsius in the night over two days ahead.

    High wind will sweep through North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!