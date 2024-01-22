EN
    20:24, 22 January 2024

    Storm alert in place across 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    storm alert
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/ Kazinform

    Mets issued a weather alert for 9 regions of Kazakhstan for January 23, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Shymkent and Taraz cities as well as West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan will wake up tomorrow to foggy streets.

    Snowstorms will sweep through Atyrau, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions on Tuesday.

    Fog will blanket the mountainous districts of Zhambyl region on January 23-25 and Turkistan region.

    High winds will roll through Zhetysu region on January 23.

    Ground blizzards will batter Mangistau region at night.

