Storm alert in place for 12 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 regions have been put on storm alert in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Ice slick as well as wind at 15-20mps and snowstorm is predicted for the city of Nur-Sultan on November 10-11.

Akmola region is said to expect occasional fog, ice, snowstorm as well as wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps.

On November 10, Aktobe region is to brace for occasional fog, wind at 16mps.

Occasional fog is predicted for Atyrau region.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect fog, ice, snowstorm, heavy precipitation, wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps, in places.

Occasional fog, ice, snowstorm as well as wind at 15-20mps are in store for West Kazakhstan region.

Ice, snowstorm, and wind at 15-20mps are to hit locally Karaganda region.

Kostanay region is to see occasional fog, ice, snowstorm, and wind at 15-20mps hit here and there.

Wind at 15-20mps is to blow locally in Kyzylorda region.

Occasional fog is predicted for Mangistau region.

Ice, snowstorm and wind at 15-20mps are to hit locally Pavlodar region.

Occasional fog, wind at 15-20mps are forecast to batter Turkestan region in places.