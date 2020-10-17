EN
    17:25, 17 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm alert in place for 4 rgns of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for October 18 for North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions, Kazhydromet reports.

    Chances of storm in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola and Pavlodar regions are high.

    On October 18 the northern part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather which will bring rain and snow and high wind. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitations. Fog will blanket locally.


