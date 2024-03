Mets have issued the weather alert for five regions of Kazakhstan for February 23, Kazinform News Agency learnt from National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Fog is to coat Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions.

Turkestan region is to brace for black ice, fog and gusty wind.

Abai region is to expect ground blizzard.

East Kazakhstan region is to see 15-18mps wind as well as temperatures to lower to -42C.