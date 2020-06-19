Storm alert in place for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alerts were issued for five regions of Kazakhstan for June 20, Kazhydromet reports.

Rains will pour tomorrow in East Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms, squalls and hail will batter the region. High wind gusting up to 15-20, 25 m/s will sweep through the region.

Ground frosts are expected to form in the nighttime tomorrow in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Fog will blanket Akmola region in the morning and evening.

Dust storm will roll through Turkestan region. High wind will be gusting up to 23 m/s.

Strong wind and dust storm will also batter Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.

Wind of 15-20 m/s will linger for another day in Shymkent.